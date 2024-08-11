Croatia wins seven medals at Paris Olympics

Podijeli :

European Aquatics/Istvan Derencsenyi

Croatia's medal count at the 33rd Summer Olympic Games includes a total of seven medals: two golds, two silvers and three bronze medals.

The Croatian delegation at the Games in Paris consisted of 73 athletes — 58 male and 15 female athletes — from 15 sports, and had a total of 157 members. The Games took place from 26 July, the date of the opening ceremony, to 11 August.

The Sinković brothers–Martin and Valent — defended Olympic champion title in the rowing’s double sculls event, and judoka Barbara Matić, won the gold medal in the women’s 70 kg event, Donna Vekić bagged the silver in the women’s tennis, Sandra (nee Perković) Elkasević, won the bronze in the women’s discus throw, and sport shooter Miran Maričić, took the bronze in the men’s 10 meter air rifle event, while taekwondo practitioner Lena Stojković bagged a bronze in the -49 event.

The last, seventh medal, is the silver won by the men’s water polo team on Sunday when the triple Olympic champion, Serbia, defeated them in the match for the gold medal.

During the Tokyo Games in 2021, Croatia took eight medals: three golds, three silvers and two bronze medals, while the 31st Summer Games in Rio de Jainero were the most successful games for Croatia’s representatives who won 10 medals in 2016.