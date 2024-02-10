Croatian airports in 2023 record increase in passenger and decrease in cargo traffic

Podijeli :

Tea Mihanović / N1

With more than 11.2 million passengers in 2023, Croatian airports exceeded results from 2022 by 15.2%, with Zagreb and Split airports having the most passengers, Osijek airport the largest increase, and Rijeka airport the only decrease in the number of passengers.

According to the national statistical office (DZS), 11.2% more passengers in December 2023 alone than in the same month of the year before (339,000), also contributed to the increase in the number of passengers at airports in 2023.

The annual and December increase in the number of passengers at the airports was accompanied by an increase in aircraft operations (landings and take-offs), but in a smaller percentage – on an annual level by five percent with slightly more than 124.1 thousand of these operations, and by 3.5% in December, with about 4,900 operations.

According to data from the DZS, less cargo passed through airports in 2023 than in 2022 (6% less or 6,200 tonnes).