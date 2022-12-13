Croatian and Qatari officials meet in Doha ahead of semi-final vs Argentina

Podijeli :

Source: Igor Kralj/PIXSELL

Croatian Foreign Minister, Gordan Grlic-Radman, congratulated his Qatari counterpart in Doha on Tuesday on what he called "a successfully organized FIFA World Cup," while the Qatari Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, congratulated Croatia on reaching the semi-final.

Croatian national football team have reached the World Cup semi-final only for the third time in the history of the nation, and are playing against Argentina on Tuesday evening in Lusail, the second largest city in Qatar.

The match will be attended by Grlic-Radman and the Croatian Parliament Speaker, Gordan Jandrokovic. They both visited the Croatian team earlier in the day.

Grlic-Radman told Al Thani that Qatar was “an important EU partner” and “welcomed the country’s commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East,” according to a press release carried by the state agency Hina.

He also “informed his Qatari counterpart of Croatia’s plans to expand the capacity of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal [on the northern Adriatic island of Krk] and spoke of the port of Rijeka port as an infrastructure facility of strategic importance which provides the shortest supply routes to Central and Southeast Europe,” the ministry said in a press release.

Grlic-Radman and Al Thani also talked about holding an economic forum next year which would bring together Croatian and Qatari businesses so that they can directly exchange business ideas and work on new projects.