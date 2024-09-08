Croatian and Slovenian parliament speakers meet to discuss bilateral issues

Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic met with his Slovenian counterpart Urska Klakocar Zupancic on Sunday for talks on the state of bilateral relations and outstanding issues between the two countries.

Klakocar Zupancic was in Croatia to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the liberation of the Italian fascist concentration camp Kampor on the island of Rab, the Croatian Parliament press office said.

Jandrokovic described the relationship between the two countries as “good-neighbourly and friendly, based on multiple historical links, as well as on the partnership within the European Union and NATO,” according to the press release.

The high-quality cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, energy, culture, defence and police affairs was also highlighted.

Jandrokovic expressed particular satisfaction with the fact that in the first seven months of this year, Croatia had been visited by 1.1 million tourists from Slovenia and that Slovenian tourists had generated the second-largest number of overnight stays.

“When it comes to open issues between the two countries, they agreed that the governments of the two countries should address them in a constructive spirit of good neighbourliness, in a way that will not affect the quality of bilateral relations, while constantly seeking more concrete steps and solutions acceptable to both sides,” the press release said.

Both sides emphasised the importance of further deepening the cooperation between the two parliaments, with the Speaker of the Croatian Parliament repeating his invitation to his Slovenian counterpart to make an official visit to Croatia.