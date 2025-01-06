Croatian heads of state share Orthodox Christmas wishes

Podijeli :

N1/Jelena Bokun

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic sent their Christmas greetings to believers who celebrate according to the Julian calendar on Monday. They emphasised the importance of tolerance, solidarity and shared human values in Croatia’s diverse society.

Plenkovic emphasised the joyful and unifying spirit of Christmas and called it a time to return to basic human values. “The message of Christmas particularly emphasises the importance of mutual acceptance, respect and understanding. May the spirit of the most joyous Christian holiday give you strength for all future challenges and may your homes be filled with health, love and joy,” said the Prime Minister’s greeting.

On behalf of the government and personally, he sent Christmas greetings to all believers of the Orthodox faith and wished them to celebrate the holiday with their families and friends.

“God’s peace, Christ is born,” was the closing line of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s greeting.

Milanovic: Let us prove ourselves as a tolerant society

President Milanovic also conveyed warm wishes and emphasised that Croatia is capable of promoting a society that respects differences as a core democratic and civilising value. “Spend the upcoming Christmas, as tradition dictates, with your families, with your loved ones, in the joy and prosperity of your homes,” was his message.

Referring to the global challenges of war, conflict and insecurity, Milanovic expressed his hope for lasting peace and security in Croatia.

He called on citizens to use the holiday as an opportunity to reaffirm tolerance and acceptance. “Let us prove ourselves as a tolerant society that sincerely respects and accepts not only friends and neighbours, but all citizens of Orthodox faith who consider Croatia their home,” he said. He concluded with the traditional greeting: “God’s peace, Christ is born!”