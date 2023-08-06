Croatian helicopter and crew will help Slovenia fight floods

Podijeli :

Žiga Živulović jr./BOBO

A helicopter with eight members of the Croatian Air Force (HRZ) was sent to Slovenia to help the neighboring country in flood defense, the Ministry of Defence reported on Sunday.

On Sunday, a Croatian Air Force Mi-171Sh helicopter with eight HRZ members was sent to Dolnja Bistrica near Lendava to provide humanitarian assistance in flood defense.

There, members of the Croatian Army will be engaged in transferring concrete blocks, in order to create barriers to prevent flooding.

Thunderstorms and record rainfall hit Slovenia on Friday, and the Croatian army once again proves its high level of readiness and professionalism with its engagement, the Ministry of Defence announced, adding that the decision on the crossing of the border by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Croatia was made by the Government of the Republic of Croatia in order to provide humanitarian aid in the Republic of Slovenia. in removing the consequences of a storm.