Croatian hotel companies attend luxury travel trade show in Cannes

Source: Moritz Bechert/Pixabay/Ilustracija

Six Croatian hotel companies are attending the ILTM luxury travel trade show in Cannes with the support of the national chamber of commerce HGK and the national tourist board HTZ, the two organizations said in a joint press release on Thursday.

The International Luxury Travel Market is taking place from 5 to 8 December, showcasing 96 countries with 1,850 luxury travel brands.

The Croatian companies attending are: Stories – Croatian Unique Hotels, Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik, Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort and Spa, Le Meridien Lav Split, Royal Hotels & Resort Dubrovnik, and Leonidas Travel.

The HGK and HTZ said that this trade show is important for positioning Croatia on the world map of elite tourism.

The director of the HTZ office in France, Danijela Mihalic-Djurica, said she is very pleased with the contacts established at the fair, highlighting a great interest in Croatia’s luxury tourism offering.