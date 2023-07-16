Croatian men’s deaf handball team claim world title for third consecutive time

Podijeli :

The Croatian men's deaf handball team won a gold medal at the World Championships in Denmark on Saturday, beating Germany 28-22.

Croatia claimed the title for the third consecutive time. They were the first world champions when this competition was launched in 2014 and triumphed again in 2018.

The Croatian national men’s deaf handball team is among the country’s teams with the most trophies, winning 8 Olympic medals (5 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronzes), 7 European medals (5 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze) and 3 World Championship medals (all golds).