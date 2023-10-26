Croatian national arrested in Belgrade for insulting Serbs while drunk

Podijeli :

PU sisacko-moslavacka/Ilustracija

A Croatian national was arrested at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport on Thursday, for making insulting remarks about Serbs while under the influence of alcohol.

The Tanjug news agency reported that the 21-year-old man was charged with inciting ethnic, racial and religious hatred and intolerance.

He was detained for 48 hours, during which he will be questioned by the prosecutors.

According to the Nova.rs news website, the man also made threats against doctors at the Belgrade VMA hospital and the police who made the arrest, and allegedly threatened to kill Serb children.