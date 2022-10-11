Croatia’s Luka Modric named one of 100 best football players of all time

The captain of the Croatian national football team and Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric, is listed among the 100 best footballers in the history of football according to the British magazine "FourFourTwo", while the Argentinian Lionel Messi, a footballer of the French PSG, leads the list.
Modric ranked 79th on the list, and “FourFourTwo” described him as: “Ageless, unflappable and one of the most graceful footballers of his – or any other – generation, few actually doubted whether Luka Modric would succeed when he first arrived in English football. How wrong they were. A slight figure, the Croatian has gone onto become silent but deadly, able to carve open defences with either a pass or a dribble. Modric was integral to Real Madrid’s Threepeat and Croatia’s emergence as a world power, as the 30-something twinkled in his twilight in Russia in 2018, winning the Golden Ball and leading his nation to a first-ever final.”
Ranking 78th is Hungarian Florian Albert, while Frenchman Just Fontaine is 80th.
The magazine states that the main criteria for this selection were football knowledge, strength on the field, trophies won, and influence on football in the world.
Messi heads the list, followed by former Argentine national team player Diego Armando Maradona.
Brazilian footballer Pele ranks third, followed by Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, while Frenchman Zinedine Zidane ranks fifth. Among the top ten are also Dutchman Johan Cruyff, Northern Irishman George Best, German Franz Beckenbauer, Hungarian Ferenc Puskas and Brazilian Ronaldo.