Croatian national football team supports #autizam365 campaign

Ahead of the European qualifier match against Wales, members of the Croatian national football team Josko Gvardiol, Ivo Grbic, Mateo Kovacic, Lovro Majer, Marcelo Brozovic, Mislav Orsic, Martin Erlic and Josip Juranovic showed their support for the #autizam365 campaign.
The campaign was launched by parents of children with autism from the Split association Autizam 365 with the aim of collecting donations for a summer camp for autistic children and adults, it was said on Saturday.
Since they do not have all-day care during the summer school holidays, parents are compelled to organise summer on-call services during which the children would be provided with art, music and sports workshops and autistic adults with occupational therapy.
The #autizam365 campaign lasts until 15 May and the amount needed to organise the summer camp is €30,000. All those wishing to join the campaign and help with their donations can do so on the association’s official website or on the Go Get Funding platform, it was said.