Croatian parliament begins autumn session on Wednesday

N1/Anka Bilić Keserović

The Croatian parliament will convene after its summer break on Wednesday for a new session at the "Franjo Tudjman" Military Academy in western Zagreb, after the legislature has moved from the parliament hall, which is being rebuilt after the earthquake.

The 101-point agenda includes various reports, a plan to harmonise national legislation with the European Union acquis, a budget revision for 2024 and a budget for 2025, a new round of tax reform and the selection of 10 Constitutional Court judges, etc.

The opposition has submitted a request for an interpellation on the government’s performance in the energy sector.

The new session will begin on Wednesday morning with a question and answer session.