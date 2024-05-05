Croatian Parliament speaker extends Orthodox Easter greetings

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic on Sunday extended greetings to all the faithful celebrating Easter according to the Julian calendar.

“The victory of life over death, the message at the core of Easter, strengthens human faith and fills it with a special hope. From this faith and hope emerges optimism and the strength necessary to deal with life’s trials. Social optimism is indeed a crucial prerequisite for building a more harmonious community, one where divisions and mistrust always give way to mutual respect and solidarity. Easter, as the greatest holiday of all Christians, constantly urges us towards this and encourages us to act more concretely,” Jandrokovic said.

“May this Easter season bring an abundance of love and peace to the homes of all Orthodox believers in Croatia this year too, so that they may celebrate this great holiday in true harmony and family joy,” he added in his message.