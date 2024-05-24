Panic in the European Parliament over the PEOPLE application: ‘People are very upset’

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The European Parliament is grappling with a significant data breach affecting thousands of personal records stored in its online recruitment application, PEOPLE.

The security breach compromised sensitive data such as ID card information, birth certificates, diplomas, employment history, medical records, benefit claims, insurance policies and employment records from the past 10 years for some of the employees, potentially affecting up to 9,000 people, Politico reports.

Following the breach, the Committee of Accredited Parliamentary Assistants (APA), which represents around 2,000 assistants in Parliament, demanded answers from Parliament President Roberta Metsola and senior officials on the steps being taken to address data protection and cybersecurity risks.

Those affected expressed dismay at the lack of communication and action from the institution, with some describing the response as inadequate. Although Parliament eventually sent emails to victims detailing the personal data that had been compromised, frustration among those affected remained high.

Parliament assured recipients that cybersecurity experts and the Luxembourg police are conducting thorough investigations to understand the full extent of the breach.