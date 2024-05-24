Hospital director, Moldovan consul, son of the ex-mayor of Petrinja arrested for fraud

Podijeli :

Hrvoje Jelavic/PIXSELL/Ilustracija

The director of the neuropsychiatric hospital "Dr Ivan Barbot" in Popovaca, Marina Kovac, was arrested on Friday. According to unofficial reports, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Moldova, Emil Solenicki, and Darko Dumbovic, the son of the former mayor of Petrinja Darinko Dumbovic, were also arrested.

Solenicki and Dumbovic are suspected of being the owners of companies through which the hospital was defrauded of more than €100,000 in public tenders.

Without revealing the identities of the suspects, police said the 61-year-old hospital director and the two other suspects, aged 42 and 56, are alleged to have committed a number of offences related to abuse of office and authority, incitement to abuse of office and authority, and tax and customs evasion.

They are alleged to have committed the aforementioned offences between 2020 and 2023.