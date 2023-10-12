Croatian parliament speaker: Hamas attacks are inhuman and heinous

Podijeli :

SAID KHATIB / AFP

The brutal attacks against Israel are attacks against the values that the civilised world shares: freedom, peace, democracy and the protection of fundamental human rights, and therefore Croatia stands by Israel, Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic has stated.

Before the start of a concert held in Zagreb on Wednesday evening to mark the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the State of Israel and 26 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Croatia, Jandrokovic said in his speech that this anniversary of Israel was being observed “against a backdrop of inhuman and heinous crimes which Hamas has perpetrated against Israeli civilians, including elderly persons , women and children,” the Croatian parliament stated in a press release on Thursday.

Croatia expresses steadfast solidarity with the Israeli nation and the State of Israel over those terrorist attacks and intimidating circumstances, Jandrokovic was quoted as saying.

The Croatian people, that had experienced a hard and difficult struggle for its freedom, remembers very well who were its friends during that struggle for the Croatian cause, Jandrokovic said, offering clear and unequivocal support and solidarity to Israel.