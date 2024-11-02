Croatian PM conveys condolences on Novi Sad railway station tragedy

Podijeli :

Zeljko Hladika/PIXSELL

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković has conveyed his condolences to his Serbian counterpart Miloš Vučević after 14 people were killed in the collapse of the roof of the central railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad, the government announced on Saturday.

The accident occurred around noon on Friday, when the roof over the entrance of the railway station collapsed, killing 14 people and seriously injuring three, local media said on Saturday, adding that the rescue operation was over.

“It is with sincere regret that we are following the terrible news from Novi Sad, where 14 people have lost their lives and several have been seriously injured after the canopy of the railway station collapsed,” Plenković said in his message.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Croatia and myself, I express my deepest condolences and sympathy to you, the Government of the Republic of Serbia, the families of those who died and everyone else affected by this tragedy, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured,” he added.