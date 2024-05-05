Croatian PM extends Easter greetings to faithful celebrating it according to Julian calendar

Podijeli :

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Sunday extended his greetings to the faithful celebrating Easter according to the Julian calendar.

“To all Orthodox believers and everyone else celebrating Easter according to the Julian calendar, I extend my greetings on this greatest Christian holiday. Easter carries a message of joy for all believers and signifies God’s love for humanity and faith in the victory of life over death. Just as it strengthens believers in their efforts to never falter in facing everyday challenges, may it also inspire everyone to foster mutual respect and build a better future for all citizens of our homeland,” Plenkovic said in his message.