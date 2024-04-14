Croatian PM strongly condemns Iran’s attack on Israel

Podijeli :

Josip Regovic/PIXSELL

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic condemned in the strongest terms Iran's attack on Israel last night, describing it as a dangerous development that requires efforts aimed at de-escalation.

“I strongly condemn Iran’s attack on Israel last night. It is a serious escalation and a grave threat to regional security. We support all efforts leading to de-escalation and political resolution of the current crisis,” Plenković wrote on the social media platform “X”.

He once again reiterated that Croatia “stands in support of all endeavours aimed at de-escalation and seeking a political resolution to the current crisis.”

Last night, Iran launched an attack on Israel, employing around 300 drones, cruise, and ballistic missiles, which ended Sunday morning without major consequences as the vast majority of them were intercepted and shot down.

The Israeli army reported that most of the unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles were intercepted by the air defence system and “in cooperation with Israeli strategic allies before they reached Israeli territory.”

The West and NATO have condemned Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel, with the United States and France reiterating their commitment to “Israel’s security.”

China and Russia, which have close relations with Iran, expressed concern on Sunday over Iran’s attacks on Israel and called on all parties to show restraint.