Croatian president won’t fly to London for coronation due to plane defect

N1

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic will not attend the coronation of King Charles III as he had to cancel his flight to London due to a defect on the government's plane, the Office of the President reported on Friday.

The government authority in charge of the use and maintenance of the official aircraft informed Milanovic earlier on Friday that the plane concerned had technical hitches, which was why it could not be used for the previously scheduled flight.

Milanovic should have flown to England on Friday afternoon after his visit to the coastal city of Pula.

The coronation of the new British monarch is set for Saturday.