Croatian producers generate €143 million in revenues through Spar’s supermarkets

Image by Ulrich Dregler from Pixabay

Croatian producers earned €143 million in revenues through Spar's supermarket chain outside of Croatia, Spar Croatia reported on Tuesday.

Croatian producers are continuing to achieve excellent results in selling their own products through the Spar supermarket chain in Italy, Austria, Slovenia, and Hungary, Spar reported in a press release.

The total exports of Croatian products in Spar stores in these countries has increased compared to 2021 by €38.6 million or 36%, while the total turnover generated by Croatian producers through the Spar network is more than €143 million.

The largest increase in exports in 2022 was recorded in Austria, where sales of Croatian products such as Podravka’s Linolada and Vegeta and Atlantic’s Cedevita increased the most. Grasevina Kutjevo and Badel Pelinkovac are also achieving significant growth on the Austrian market.

Good results were also achieved on the Slovenian market with the highest increases reported for the Violeta brand as well as for the Dobro brand marketed by the Zito company.

Italians remain loyal to Croatian cod and Zigante truffles.

“We are proud that through the Spar supermarket chain in Austria, Slovenia, Hungary, and Italy, we provide Croatian producers with an extremely important distribution channel and contribute to their continuous growth. We are pleased that, in addition to large domestic producers such as Podravka and Atlantic, significant growth is achieved through the Spar supermarket chain by medium-sized and even small companies,” the CEO of Spar Croatia, Helmut Fenzl, said.