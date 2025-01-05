Croatian schools to hire officers for safety and civil protection

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The Ministry of Science and Education has opened a public consultation on the draft amendment to regulations that introduce a new job position in schools - operational officer for safety and civil protection, the ministry reported on Sunday.

Draft amendments to the regulation on the scope of work of the secretary and administrative-technical and auxiliary tasks performed in elementary and secondary schools envisages the employment of an operational officer for safety and civil protection who performs tasks on a full-time basis.

A school that operates at multiple locations hires an operational officer for safety and civil protection for each location, with an appropriate amount of working hours depending on the duration of educational activities at each specific location.

The second semester in Croatian schools begins on Tuesday with a new protocol on entry and exit control, introduced by the Education and Science Ministry in bid to enhance safety and security in educational institutions.

These measures aimed at reinforcing safety and security of students and teaching staff are imposed following the 20 December 2024 knife attack at the school in Prečko, a Zagreb residential area, when a 19-year-old man, a former student of the school who has mental issues, killed a seven-year-old first grader and severely wounded a teacher and three more pupils before he wounded himself.

Among other things, the protocol stipulates that schools will be locked and that entry can only occur with prior notice.

The Ministry has introduced these changes in order to prevent potential high-risk situations. All students, staff, parents, and other external visitors must adhere to the protocol.