Croatian Tourism Days: Plenkovic stresses caution with prices in 2025

Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

As part of Croatian Tourism Days, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and representatives from all ministries met with tourism sector stakeholders on Friday in Opatija for the inaugural session of the newly established National Council for Tourism Development.

The key takeaway from the meeting was the need for caution with pricing strategies in 2025.

The Council, chaired by the Prime Minister, was formed under Croatia’s new tourism law. The session, held at the Ambasador Hotel in Opatija, gathered around 90 participants from various segments of the tourism sector to discuss current issues.

2024 tourism season a resounding success

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Prime Minister Plenkovic outlined the broad range of topics discussed. Tourism and Sports Minister Tonci Glavina talked about tourism reform and central-local synergy. Finance Minister Marko Primorac outlined new tax reforms related to tourism. Minister Branko Bacice xplained housing policies linked to tourism. Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic talked about security and a new foreign nationals law-. State Secretary Ivan Vidis spoke about

employment measures in tourism, while Croatian National Tourist Board Director Kristjan Stanicic reviewed 2024 plans and 2023 outcomes.

“We can be very pleased with this season. So far, we’ve welcomed 21 million tourists, a 3% increase from last year, and recorded 107 million overnight stays, up by 1%. Tourism revenues will also reach an all-time high. Preparations for the Advent season are complete, and we anticipate further growth, particularly in continental tourism, including Zagreb,” Plenkovic said.

Balancing affordability and reputation

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining reasonable pricing to preserve Croatia’s reputation among international visitors while ensuring the Adriatic remains affordable for domestic tourists.

Responding to questions about a planned protest by small-scale accommodation providers in Zagreb, Plenkovic noted that their concerns were discussed during the meeting. Representatives of family accommodation associations, along with Tourism Minister Glavina, are working on solutions to support small-scale providers.

It was also announced that sessions of the National Council for Tourism Development will be held twice a year..