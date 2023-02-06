Croatian woman injured in Turkey earthquake

Podijeli :

Source: Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS

A Croatian citizen has been injured in the devastating earthquake in Turkey, she is in hospital and her life is not in danger, the Croatian Foreign Ministry said in Monday.

The woman was injured in the city of Adiyaman in southeastern Turkey.

Earlier on Monday, the Croatian Foreign Ministry reported there was no information that any Croatian nationals have been killed or injured in the disastrous earthquake in Turkey.

The Croatian Embassy in Ankara is following the situation and is in contact with the relevant authorities.

Over 1,200 people have been killed in the tremor which struck the Turkey-Syria border area this morning. The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years, struck 23 kilometers east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.