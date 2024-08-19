Croatian youth shines: Lara Zagorac wins U14, Erik Golubovic comes second in the U12 at the European Chess Championship

Podijeli :

Hrvatski sahovski savez

Croatian Lara Zagorac became European champion in the girls' U14 category at the European Youth Rapid Chess Championship held in Prague on Sunday, while Croatian Erik Golubovic came second in the boys' U12 category.

The European Youth Rapid Chess Championships from 17 to 18 August will be held in six age categories: U8, U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18 brought together 670 young chess players from 39 countries.

The Croatian team consisted of 16 players: 10 for the boys and six for the girls.