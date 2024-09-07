Croatia’s Andjela Muzinic Vincetic wins para-table tennis gold

Podijeli :

Slaven Branislav Babic/PIXSELL

Croatia's para table tennis player Andjela Muzinic Vincetic won the gold medal in the WS3 category at the Paralympic Games in Paris on Friday after defeating South Korea's Jiya Yoon 3-2 (11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 10-12, 13-11) in the final.

This is a career-best for 31-year-old Muzinic Vincetic, who already has two Paralympic medals in team competition together with Helena Dretar – a silver from Rio de Janeiro (2016) and a bronze from Tokyo (2020).

This is Croatia’s second medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris. The first was won by Luka Bakovic, who claimed the bronze in the shot put in the F46 category.

Overall, Croatia has won 28 medals at the Summer Paralympic Games – six golds, eight silvers and 14 bronzes.