Croatia’s average net monthly wage for June rises 4.5% on the year

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The Croatian average net monthly salary paid for June 2023 was €1,150, up by 12.4% in nominal terms and by 4.5% in real terms compared with June 2022, the national statistical office (DZS) said on Monday.

Compared with May 2023, the average net monthly pay was 1.5% higher in nominal terms and 0.6% higher in real terms.

The highest average net monthly salary was paid in the air transport sector (€1,943) and the lowest in the clothing manufacturing industry (€742).

The median net salary for this June was €991, meaning that half of the employees earned less and the other half more than that amount.

The average gross salary in June increased 14.1% in the nominal terms and 6% in the real terms year on year to € 1,590. It was 1.8% higher nominally and 0.9% in the real terms from May 2023.