Croatia’s candidate Suica is to be responsible for the Mediterranean region in the new Commission

N1

Dubravka Suica, Vice-President for Democracy and Demography in the outgoing European Commission, will be responsible for the Mediterranean region in the new European Commission. This was announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday in Strasbourg.

Dubravka Suica will be the Commissioner for the Mediterranean. She will be responsible for the wider Southern Neighbourhood and will work with Kaja Kallas and many other Commissioners to advance our common interests in the region. She will also be responsible for demography, said von der Leyen.

The Commission will have six executive vice-presidents, four of whom will be women and two men.