Croatia’s digital advertising market expected to grow by over 10% in 2022

Source: Morgue File

Croatia's digital advertising market is expected to grow by 10.3% in 2022 compared with the previous year, a survey carried out by the Croatian Association of Digital Publishers (HUDI) shows.

The survey, conducted in cooperation with Austrian and Croatian partners Momentum and Ipsos respectively, was based on lease amounts for advertising reported by the largest Croatian publishers, agencies, social networks and search platforms.

In 2021, total net advertising with Croatian publishers reached €53.9 million and, based on the results of the survey, this year it is expected to grow by 15%. Net advertising on social networks and search platforms is also expected to grow, albeit at a slower rate (+9% for social networks and +8% for search platforms).

This shows clients’ growing trust in Croatian publishers as the focus shifts to user experience, which in turn leads to greater loyalty, HUDI said.

Video advertisements, without Google Display and YouTube, account for 22% of advertising, nearly a fifth of all expenditure is going towards native advertising, and the share of programmatic advertising is currently 37%.