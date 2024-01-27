Croatia’s FM expresses support for Bosnian Croat leader Dragan Covic after US accused him of obstructing gas connection

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said on Friday that he supports the leader of the Bosnian Croats, Dragan Covic, after the US accused him of obstructing the gas connection between Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken earlier in January called on Croatian and BiH foreign ministers Grlic Radman and Elmedin Konakovic to put pressure on Covic to stop obstructing the construction of a gas interconnection between the two countries.

Covic rejects those accusations and insists that the gas pipeline be built and managed by a public company that would be established in Mostar, not BiH Gas with headquarters in Sarajevo, which the American administration insists on, claiming that not a single Croats works in that company.

Grlic Radman said that in the implementation of the project, in addition to the USA, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the role of Croats in that country must also be guaranteed

“We will continue intensive talks with our American friends and with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Surely we have to take into account the interests of the Croat people in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Grlic Radman told HercegBosna television from Mostar.

“Covic is a legitimate political representative of the Croat people in BiH …we support all legitimate representatives of Bosnian Croats,” Grlic Radman said.

He stressed that Zagreb and Croats in Bosnia and Herzegovina want the gas interconnection to be realised so that Bosnia and Herzegovina would no longer depend on Russian gas. “Of course there is a different approach and we don’t want to depend at all on Russian gas and any gas that comes from third countries,” Grlic Radman said.

The interconnection would connect Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Croatian gas system and the LNG terminal on the island of Krk .

The gas pipeline in Bosnia and Herzegovina should have two branches, one leading to the central part of the country and the other to Mostar. The central part of BiH is currently supplied by the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, a joint project of the Russian gas giant Gazprom and Turkey.

Bh Gas unilaterally terminated the contract with the Hungarian gas operator FGSZ three years ago.