Croatia’s four main airports report 9.2m passengers in 2022, 73 pct up from 2021

Source: N1

The four largest airports in Croatia - Zagreb, Split, Dubrovnik and Zadar - in 2022 served more than 9.2 million passengers, and they all saw major increases compared to 2021, while only Zadar Airport in 2022 saw more passengers than in 2019.

All four airports reported an increase in flights in 2022 compared to 2021, as well as an increase in the volume of cargo transported.

Zagreb Airport in 2022 recorded 3.1 million passengers, or 1.7 million up from 2021, although that was still some 300,000 down from the last pre-pandemic year of 2019. They reported 42,300 flight operations – 12,700 more than in 2021, or around 3,200 down from 2019. Cargo transport totaled 11,300 tons, around 1,500 tons more than in 2021, but still some 1,000 tons less than in 2019.

Split Airport reported 2.9 million passengers, around 400,000 more than in 2021 but around 400,000 less than than in 2019. Their data on flight operations and cargo transport was not available, the state information platform Hina said.

Dubrovnik Airport recorded 2.1 million passengers, around 1.2 million more than in 2021 and around 750,000 less than in 2019. There were 20,600 flight operations there, slightly more than 14,000 in 2021, but still down from 26,000 in 2019. A total of 492 tons of cargo was transported via Dubrovnik Airport, an increase from 390 tons in 2021, and around 127 tons in 2019.

Zadar Airport was the only one to record more passengers than in 2019, with 1.1 million passengers, or around 300,000 more, or 590,000 up from the previous year of 2021. There were slightly more than 6,600 flight operations, an increase of around 1,500 more than in 2021 and around 1,000 more compared to 2019. The airport reported cargo transport of slightly more than 1,000 tons in 2022, considerably more than the 274 tonnes reported in 2021 but still less than in 2019, when 2,500 tons of cargo were reported.

In summary, according to the state news platform Hina which did not cite any source for these figures, these four major airports served a total of 9.2 million passengers in 2022, nearly double from 5.3 million in 2021, but still short of the 10.3 million all-time high seen in 2019, the last full year before the global pandemic and the draconian continent-wide travel restrictions of 2020.

Excluding Split, which did not report cargo figures, the remaining three airports processed close to 12,800 metric tons of cargo in 2022, about 25 percent up from nearly 10,200 tons in 2021, but still less than the 15,000 tons seen in 2019.