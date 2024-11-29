Croatia’s inflation rate accelerates to 2.8% in November – flash estimate

Podijeli :

N1 / Borna Šmer

The Croatian inflation rate, as measured by the consumer price index, rose by 2.8% in November compared to the previous year. This is according to a flash estimate released by the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) on Friday.

This means that Croatian prices for goods and services for personal consumption rose year-on-year for the second month in a row.

Compared to October 2024, they rose by an average of 0.4% according to the flash estimate, the DZS announced on its website.

The final data will be published on 16 December

“According to the main components of the index (special aggregates), the estimated annual rate of change for services was 5.1%, for food, beverages and tobacco 4.6%, for non-food industrial goods excluding energy 0.4% and for energy -0.4%.”

“On a monthly basis, the rate of change is estimated to rise by 2.5% for the energy component and by 0.2% for food, beverages and tobacco, while the rate for the services component is expected to fall by 0.1%. At the same time, the prices of industrial goods excluding energy remained at the same level on average, according to a flash estimate.”

The final data on consumer price indices in November 2024 according to the ECOICOP classification will be published on 16 December 2024.

Inflation in the eurozone is also accelerating, Belgium and Croatia with the largest increase

Inflation also accelerated in the eurozone in November to 2.3%, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In October, it had risen by 2.0%, ending a three-month slump.

“The annual inflation rate in the euro area is expected to be 2.3% in November 2024, up from 2.0% in October, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat.”

“Looking at the main components of inflation in the euro area, the services sector is expected to have the highest annual rate in November (3.9%, compared with 4.0% in October), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (2.8%, compared with 2.9% in October), non-energy industrial goods (0.7%, compared with 0.5% in October) and energy (-1.9%, compared with -4.6% in October).”

According to the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), a measure of inflation in the eurozone and the European Union, Belgium recorded the largest increase in November at 5.0%. Croatia followed with 4.0%.