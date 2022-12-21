Croatia’s Janaf state-owned pipeline pens new contract with Serbia’s Nis

Podijeli :

Source: Image by Markus Winkler from Pixabay

Croatia's Janaf state-owned pipeline operator said on Wednesday they signed an oil transport contract with the Serbian oil company Nis for the period from January 2023 to December 2024.

Nis has booked Janaf’s transport capacity for 6.2 million tons of oil in this period. Janaf’s management board said it was “pleased” about the contract, which marks “a continuation of cooperation with a partner of many years.”

State news platform Hina did not report the value of the deal.

Nis holds a monopoly on gas business in Serbia. Its largest shareholder is Russia’s Gazprom Neft, which holds around 50 percent of the company, with the government of Serbia retaining around 30 percent.