Croatia’s Justice Minister: Violence against women is not a private problem

Zeljko Hladika / Pixsell

Violence against women is not a private but a societal problem, Justice Minister Ivan Malenica said on Saturday and recalled the legislative amendments aimed at increasing punishment for perpetrators and ensuring greater rights for victims.

Society has the obligation to make sure that each victim lives without fear, the minister said on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which is observed today.

“The legislative amendments being proposed by the Justice Ministry have been drawn up to impose stricter penalties for perpetrators and ensure greater rights for victims. By expanding victim and witness support departments in courts, we wish to make the system focus on the victim, not the perpetrator.”

In 2022, the government and the Justice Ministry set up a task force whose results are evident in amendments to the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Act and the law on protection from domestic violence which envisage stricter penalties for gender-based violence, introduce femicide as a new crime, make sexual harassment a crime and no longer a minor offence, and expand victims’ rights.

There is also the 2027 National Gender Equality Plan, the 2024 Action Plan for the implementation of the National Plan, and a new Protocol on action in cases of sexual violence as one of the most serious forms of violence against women and violations of their human rights.

The Protocol ensures a comprehensive response by state bodies in terms of standardised and effective help and support for the victims, said Malenica.

Amendments have also been moved to the Courts Act, stipulating specialisation for judges authorised to try domestic violence cases as well as for civil servants. Malenica underlined the importance of training experts who deal with violence.

He also mentioned the national call centre for victims of crimes and misdemeanours established in 2013, whereby Croatia became the fifth country in Europe with a free and standardised number for victims: 116-006. Since 2020, victims and witnesses can call the number round the clock.

Victims of and witnesses to violence can also seek help from the service supporting them at the Justice Ministry and the competent county court departments.