Croatia’s Parliament speaker wishes happy 2024

Podijeli :

Josip Regovic/PIXSELL

Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic on Sunday wished a happy 2024 on his and the Sabor's behalf to all Croatians at home and abroad as well as to all Croatian citizens.

“Although the year 2023 brought the world the continuation of a period of various crises and conflicts, Croatia is seeing it out as a stable state of preserved peace and economic growth, aware of the values of its own strategic achievements. All that makes us significantly more resilient to the challenges of tomorrow,” Jandrokovic said in his note of congratulations.

The coming of a new year, he added, is “always also a time of new decisions which direct our future. In that, the strongest guide for the decision makers must remain the well-being of all Croatian citizens.”

“I am confident that each one of us can also personally contribute to that goal, because the care for a better Croatia should never stop,” Jandrokovic said, calling on everyone to “continue to build our homeland as a country of stronger mutual understanding, respect and solidarity and as a space of social equality and tolerance.”