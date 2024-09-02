Croatia’s PPD natural gas company begins cooperation with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

Podijeli :

Pexels

The Croatian natural gas company PPD announced on Monday that as of 1 September it had begun cooperation with the Azerbaijani energy company SOCAR, adding that this would further strengthen the security of natural gas supply ahead of the heating season.

“This strategic decision ensures a stable and secure supply of natural gas for the present and future PPD customers,” the company said in a press release.

It added that PPD continues to be the leading importer of liquefied natural gas through the LNG terminal on the northern Adriatic island of Krk, using opportunities to further diversify its portfolio with reliable partners.

MET Group reinforces cooperation with SOCAR

MET Group also reported on the continuation of successful cooperation with the Azerbaijani state oil company, saying that the Croatian market is being supplied with natural gas from Azerbaijan as of 1 September.

“Based on a fruitful collaboration between MET Croatia Energy Trade and SOCAR, the availability of natural gas from Azerbaijan will further diversify Croatia’s access to alternative energy sources,” MET Group said in a press release.

MET Croatia Energy Trade was established in 2013 with the aim of participating in the liberalised energy market in Croatia.