Croatia’s President, Parliament Speaker extend Hanukkah greetings

Source: N1

President Zoran Milanovic and Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic on Sunday extended greetings to all Jewish believers in Croatia on the occasion of Hanukkah.

“May this holiday of light and freedom bring peace, warmth and joy to your homes. Spend it in prosperity and the serenity of socialising. Chag Hanukkah Sameach!” the president said in his greetings, according to a statement from his office.

In his message, Jandrokovic said Hanukkah carried “in its essence the symbolism of light’s victory over darkness.”

“In a world heavy with so many challenges, may (this holiday) strengthen everyone’s hope and faith in us and encourage us to stronger mutual understanding and solidarity,” he said.

He wished the Jewish faithful to spend Hanukkah with their dearest ones, “with an abundance of health, love and so needed peace.”

Jandroković also called for not forgetting “those who are going through extremely difficult moments, deprived of tranquillity and the warmth of a family home.”

“Chag Hanukkah Sameach,” he concluded.