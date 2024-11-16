Croatia’s producer prices of agricultural goods output up 2.4% in Q3 y-o-y

Podijeli :

In the third quarter of 2024, Croatia's average producer prices of agricultural goods output increased 2.4% compared to the same quarter of 2023, the national statistical office (DZS) has reported.

The prices of crop products output rose 5.3% compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

Prices of wine skyrocket 32%, vegetables’ prices drop 7.2%

“As regards the groups of products that have the largest share in agricultural goods output, compared to the same quarter of 2023, the prices of wine increased by 32.0%, the prices of fruit by 18.4% and the prices of industrial plants by 13.5%, while the prices of cereals decreased by 1.7% and of vegetables by 7.2%.”

The prices of livestock, poultry and animal products output increased decreased by 3.7% compared to the same quarter of 2023.

Prices of poultry down 10.3%, prices of cattle increase by 2.9%

“As regards the groups of products that have the largest share in livestock production, the largest decrease compared to the same quarter of 2023 was recorded in the prices of poultry, of 10.3%, the prices of pigs, of 7.7%, and the prices of milk, by 4.5%, while the prices of cattle increased by 2.9%.”