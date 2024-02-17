Croatia’s Veterans Minister: Protest shows opposition still has no vision

Podijeli :

Šime Zelić/Pixsell

War Veterans Minister Tomo Medved said on Saturday that anti-government protest organised in Zagreb by 11 left-opposition parties showed that the opposition still had no vision.

“Unfortunately, they continue to base all their policies on the hate towards the (ruling) HDZ, towards the government, and no one has ever succeeded in that,” Medved told the press in Krivi Put.

Protest of left-liberal parties: “Croatia can be a better country, HDZ must leave”

The opposition is expected to have concrete programmes, but “for now” we can’t see that in our opposition, he said.

“These 11 parties have the right to articulate their views and their positions, but I don’t see them doing it successfully. I even think that with this they won’t achieve not only the desired, but any success at all,” Medved said, adding that this year’s parliamentary election will show that.