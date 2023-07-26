Daily: Weeks-long strike of court clerks harms operations of companies

Podijeli :

Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL

The Zagreb-based Commercial Court has informed the Jutarnji List (JL) daily that the strike which the administrative staff at courts began on 5 June, has probably affected several thousand economic operators.

The daily newspaper reported on Wednesday that the damage would be subsequently defined.

The constitutional right of parties to exercise their rights in the cases that concern them is undermined, the court said in its response to the daily’s inquiries.

Furthermore, every additional hour of this industrial action also harms the competitiveness of Croatia, said the court.

For instance, this June, Commercial Court in Zagreb solved 5,000 cases fewer than in June 2022.