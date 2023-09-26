Darjan Budimir appointed HROTE director

Podijeli :

Matija Habljak/PIXSELL

The Croatian Energy Market Operator (HROTE) on Tuesday appointed Darjan Budimir its director for a maximum period of six months, until applications are invited for the post, HROTE said.

Boris Abramovic, who headed HROTE before Budimir’s appointment, will continue working at HROTE until the end of this year, when he retires.

HROTE says in a statement that Budimir, after holding a number of executive positions in the energy sector, was in early 2020 appointed HROTE deputy director in charge of renewables, electricity market, and gas supply security and gas market development.

Budimir holds a degree from the Zagreb Faculty of Law, and has authored and co-authored a number of papers on renewable energy sources, green transition and energy projects.

Last week the government proposed his appointment to the HROTE Supervisory Board.