Death toll from severe floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina keeps rising, rescue efforts ongoing

F.Z./N1 BiH

At least 16 people have been killed in the devastating floods that struck parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, and rescuers, including those from the Armed Forces, are still searching for many people who are missing.

Volunteers from all over the country arrived in Jablanica, the most affected area, to deliver aid to vulnerable citizens and help clear the debris.

The latest reported victim is a pregnant woman in the village of Zlate, who was struck by a falling tree.

A rescue team from neighbouring Croatia has meanwhile joined the efforts to help find those missing.

The spokesperson of the Government of Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, Darko Juka, corrected previous information about the number of victims, saying that a total of 13 people were killed in the floods in the area.