Detention set for HDZ party fficial suspected of attempting to poison cows

Podijeli :

Damir Spehar/PIXSELL

Ivan Tomljenovic, leader of the HDZ's Karlobag municipal branch, suspected of attempting to poison 63 cows, was placed in one month's detention on Wednesday so he cannot repeat the crime or commit a more serious one, investigating judge Elma Kaleb-Mamic confirmed for the Croatian state news agency Hina.

According to the criminal report, Tomljenovic attempted to poison 63 cows at the Sirane Vegium farm in Baske Ostarije which is owned by the Karlobag municipal company Vegium. According to unofficial information, he attempted to poison the cows because Vegium is competition for his own farm.

Veterinarian Tomislav Rukavina told Hina an inspection and a criminal investigation were conducted at the farm early in September, which revealed that the cows were healthy and in good condition.

Earlier today, the county police said the criminal investigation was completed and that charges were brought against a 67-year-old man for endangering lives and property.

HDZ’s Karlobag branch dissolved

The HDZ’s Lika-Senj County branch today dissolved the party’s Karlobag municipal branch and initiated disciplinary action against Tomljenovic, 67, due to the criminal procedure launched against him, the president of the county branch, Ernest Petry, told Hina.

Tomljenovic’s party membership has been suspended, he said, adding that further action will depend on whether Tomljenovic will be indicted.

In March 2022, the Zagreb County Court sentenced Tomljenovic pending appeal to one year in prison and five years’ probation. He was and is still on trial also for other abuses and mobbing from the rime he served as municipal head.