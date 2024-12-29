DIP: Milanovic falls below 50%, 80% of polling stations processed

Podijeli :

Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL

According to the updated preliminary results of the State Electoral Commission (DIP), which were published on Sunday at 8.30 pm, the incumbent president Zoran Milanovic has fallen just below the 50% threshold. He received 49.85% of the vote, while the HDZ party candidate, Dragan Primorac, came second with 20.69%.

The independent candidate Marija Selak-Raspudic received 8.64% of the vote, followed by Ivana Kekin with 8.08%. Tomislav Jonjic is in the lead with 4.51%, followed by Miro Bulj with 3.79%.

Branka Lozo received 2.37%, while Niko Tokic-Kartelo received 0.87% of the vote.

The results are based on the data after the counting of ballots from 5,426 polling stations, which corresponds to 80.33% of the total of 6,755 polling stations.

If none of the candidates receive 50% plus one vote in the first round, the top two finishers will advance to the presidential run-off 14 days after the first round.