Discontented pig farmers to continue protests

Podijeli :

N1 / Nataša Vidaković

Discontented pig farmers and the union of farm workers in Slavonia and Baranja have continued their protests, unhappy with the outcome of talks with Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic, protest leader Tomislav Pokrovac told the press on Friday.

Pokrovac said that at the meeting with Vuckovic on Thursday, an agreement was reached on some of the points, but not on pig slaughter and trade in healthy pigs, which are among the main demands of the protesting farmers.

He called out Agica Feric, a representative of protesters from another county, for keeping quiet during the entire meeting and then leaving with government officials.

“I am Tomislav Pokrovac and I don’t sell out for money. You have tried many times and failed. I came back from Germany to start something here,” the protest leader said.

He said that pig slaughter and trade in healthy pigs were not the only problems. “There is also a major problem with farm land, with a large company, Fortenova. Croatian agriculture and cattle farming will be in an even more difficult situation. We see where this policy is leading. It’s not good.”

Pokrovac said that the protest was continuing and announced that they would be joined by farmers from Sisak-Moslavina County on Saturday.

The leader of the national police union, Bono Tomasevic, on Friday called on the discontented farmers to refrain from any radical or harmful actions.

“The cooperation between the protesters and the police has been at an enviable level so far and no incidents have occurred. That’s why I appeal to the protest leaders and to protesters at all roadblocks across Slavonia to defuse the tension and not to take any action that might put in danger the lives and properties of both the protesters and other citizens of Croatia as well as citizens of other countries passing through Croatia,” he said.