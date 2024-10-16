Discover 11 atypical museums as part of the Zagreb initiative ‘Museums, maybe’

Podijeli :

The Zagreb Tourist Board (TZGZ) launched a campaign and platform called "Museums, Maybe"on Wednesday to promote this segment of the tourist offer and attract more visitors to the capital.

The 11 museums and art collections participating in this campaign are: the Museum of Broken Relationships, the Museum of Illusions, the Chocolate Museum, the Oto Reisinger House of Cartoons, the Cannabis Museum, the Museum of Hangovers, the Museum of Unfinished Art, the New Wave Museum, the Cravaticum Boutique Museum, the Museum of Lost Stories and the Museum of Selfies and Memories.

Tickets for these museums are 50% cheaper on 19 and 20 October.

The director of TZGZ, Martina Bienenfeld, said that the intention of the project is to promote Zagreb as a cultural destination with quirky museums and curious wonders just waiting to be explored.