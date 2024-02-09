dm-drogerie markt most desirable employer in Croatia for 14th consecutive year

Podijeli :

Michael Bihlmayer / imago stock&people / Profimedia

dm-drogerie markt is the most desirable employer in Croatia for the 14th consecutive year, Lidl again ranks second, while Rimac Group is again third, per the findings of a survey conducted by the MojPosao job seeking website.

This was the 19th annual survey and more than 25,000 respondents took part in it last year.

The fourth most desirable employer in 2023 was the Müller retailer, followed by the A1 telecom, the HEP power utility, the HT telecom, the Kaufland retailer, the INA oil company, and Atlantic Group rounding off the top ten.

The three factors the most desirable employer must have are a good workplace atmosphere, cited by 45% of respondents, followed by being treated well by superiors, cited by 43%, and job security.

When it comes to additional benefits, 64% of respondents prefer outstanding achievement bonuses, followed by flexible working hours and travel expenses, with 51% each.

Forty-seven percent of respondents often think about changing employers, 35% sometimes think about it and 18% never.

Fifty-four percent of those working for their employer of choice and 9% of those not working for their employer of choice do not think about changing jobs at all. Among those not working for their employer of choice, 55% often thinking about changing jobs, as against 11% of those working for their employer of choice.

Forty-eight percent of respondents are actively looking for a job, 38% are not looking for a job but would think about it if contacted by an employer, and 14% are not looking for a job at all.