DP’s criminal complaint against the Prime Minister dismissed as unfounded

N1

The Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK) has dismissed the criminal complaint filed by the Domovinski pokret (DP) party against Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic for abuse of office, influence peddling and illegal entry of migrants.

USKOK said in a statement on Tuesday that the suspect’s actions as described in the complaint “do not have substantial elements of the reported criminal offences or other criminal offences prosecuted ex officio.”

The DP accused the prime minister of violating the Constitution, the State Border Control Act and other laws, regulations, recommendations and guidelines by encouraging and allowing mass immigration of illegal migrants into Croatia, thereby causing harm to the country and jeopardising national security.

“A detailed analysis of the criminal complaint, the relevant regulations and the published official data on illegal immigration has shown that the allegations are unfounded, which is why the criminal complaint was dismissed,” USKOK said.

The criminal complaint was filed in March, before the parliamentary election held on 17 April. The DP later formed a coalition government with Plenkovic’s HDZ party.