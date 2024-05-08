HDZ: Agreement reached with the DP to form a new governing majority

Podijeli :

Davor Javorovic / Pixsell / ilustracija

The Domovinski pokret (DP) party and the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) have reached an agreement on the formation of a new parliamentary majority and the structure of the new government, as Marko Milic announced on behalf of the HDZ negotiating team on Wednesday.

The announcement was made after their second meeting this week, which lasted almost three hours.

“The proposed agreement with the distribution of portfolios in the future government will be presented to the party’s committees today, after which we will inform the public about the details,” Milic said.

After the approval of the party committees, signatures will be collected to give HDZ leader Andrej Plenkovic the mandate to form the future government of HDZ, DP and their partners, he added.

The DP and HDZ began a new round of negotiations on Tuesday, after which they said they had reached agreement on 70-80 per cent of the points. Today they discussed the structure of the future government and defined the outlines of the new parliamentary majority.

The new parliamentary majority will not include the three members of the Independent Democratic Serb Party (SDSS), after the DP made it a condition that the SDSS would not be part of the new government majority.