Dragan Primorac officially announces his candidature for the office of Croatian president

Podijeli :

Ivo Cagalj/PIXSELL

After much speculation, Dragan Primorac has officially confirmed his candidature for the office of Croatian president.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic stated that the HDZ party will decide on its presidential candidate and his support on Wednesday.

Plenkovic emphasised that the HDZ candidate will firmly anchor Croatia in the Western circle and in the European Union, respect the Constitution and the rule of law and promote a civilised cultural dialogue in Croatian politics.

Primorac, a former Minister of Science, Education and Sport in the government of Ivo Sanader, is expected to receive the support of the HDZ.

He is a paediatrician, geneticist and forensic expert, and the first recipient of the title “Global Penn State University Ambassador” since the university was founded in 1855.